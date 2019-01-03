Mountain Vista kids learn it’s not just rocket science

Posted January 3rd, 2019

3-2-1 Blast Off!

  Mountain Vista students have been firing off rockets this past week.

  On Monday, one rocket was launched and on Thursday, five rockets were successfully blasted into the sky. The students then were able to retrieve the rockets as they parachuted down and landed on the football field. This was part of the activities of the new after school technology class.

  But it’s not all rocket science.

  The after-school class also teaches robotics and computer science & technology. Activities include using a 3-D printer, flying a drone, building and launching rockets and building and operating robots including battling robot contests.

  There are 22 first through third grade students and 10 4th through 6th grade students participating in the program. The class is voluntary and the kids really enjoy having fun while learning.

  Julie Formo is the teacher and Michael Weasner volunteers his time to teach rocketry and astronomy. Michael is a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, IDA Sky Defender, and amateur astronomer.    

Michael Weasner works with Mountain Vista Students.

Learning about robotics.

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


