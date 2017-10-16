Miner swimmers shine at invitational

The Miner Swimmers had a busy week with a 4 way meet against Salpointe, Canyon Del Oro, and Desert Christian on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center followed by the TYR High School Classic Invitational at the University of Arizona Hillenbrand Aquatic Center on Saturday, Oct. 7.

At the Thursday meet, Miner swimmers competed against some very good Division II Schools in Salpointe and CDO. The team depth by the larger schools left the Miners battling for 3rd place in the team scores with Desert Christian. Miner swimmers were able to win 3 races at the meet. Freshman Evan Apuron won the 200 IM and 100 Breaststroke, both by a considerable margin. Junior Darien Apuron won the 100 Backstroke. The Boys team finished 4th and the Girls team finished 3rd . BaiLee Hill had some very good swims that earned her title of Miner Dynamite Swimmer of the meet.

At the Saturday Meet, 27 teams and over 800 swimmers took to the pool at the U of A. Schools of all sizes were represented and the competition level was intense in hopes of earning medals that was awarded by Olympic Champion, Matt Grevers. The meet served as a State Qualifying Meet, and the times earned would help determine qualifiers and individual rankings for the upcoming State Championships.

Miners swam very well achieving many personal best times and earning some State Qualifying spots. Getting the Girls 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle Relays qualified for State was the number one goal of the Miners. Senior Raya Woods, Junior Gianna Sweeney, Junior Darien Apuron, and Freshman Star Chavez swam both Relays in School Record times. The time of 1:53.75 for the 200 Free Relay eclipsed the previous record held by Sweeney, Woods, Apuron, and Rebekah Head set in 2015. The time of 4:17.01 for the 400 Free Relay broke the record set in 2012 by Amara Apuron, Theresa Sweeney, Nicole Primero-Predgo, and Cierra Austin. Since both times are ranked in the top 10 of Division III State, coaches are confident that the girls relays will qualify for State (Top 16 qualify).

Gianna Sweeney swam a sizzling 100 Freestyle in a School Record time of 57.86. A time more than a second faster than her previous best (she was the holder of the previous record). Sweeney’s time is ranked among the top 10 in the State. Gianna Sweeney was named Dynamite Swimmer of the Meet for breaking the school record as well as being part of two relay teams that broke school records.

Darien Apuron swam a Backstroke time of 1:08.67 which will earn her a top 10 ranking and spot at the State meet.

In addition to the great swims in the Relays, Raya Woods and Star Chavez had very good individual swims that will get them in the picture for a State Qualifying spot. Raya’s time of 2:20.33 in the 200 free will be close to the cutoff time that qualifies (top 24 individual times qualify) as will Star’s 100 Breaststroke time of 1:26.64. Miner swimmers have one more chance at the end of October to qualify.

Michael Primero-Predgo swam some very good times of 24.51 and 55.91 in the 50 and 100 Freestyle respectively which will likely earn him some individual swims at the State Championship Meet.

Evan Apuron continued to show that even as a Freshman he is among the best in the State. At the meet he finished 4th (just one spot off the award podium) in the 200 Individual Medley which is the all-around event in swimming. His time of 2:05.24 will have him ranked in the top 5. His 100 Fly time of 55.62 will have him ranked in the top 10.

Coach Alex Gort was ecstatic about the Miners swims at the meet.

“On the big stage at the University of Arizona, we had great swim after great swim. The School Record times in the Girls Relays was one of the season goals of the team. The fact it happened this early in October is very satisfying. Seeing Evan rise to the occasion to battle with best, was great to see,” Gort said.

Miner Swimmers will attend a meet on Thursday against The Gregory School at the Fort Lowell Pool at 4 p.m.