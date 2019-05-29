Meet the 2019 SHS Valedictorian and Salutatorian: Augie Lou Hing & Marissa Estatico

May 29th, 2019

The 2019 Salutatorian Marissa Estatico and Valedictorian Augustine Lou Hing (Photo by Cat Brown)

  Superior High School has announced its 2019 Valedictorian and Salutatorians for the 2019 Commencement, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on  May 24, 2019 at the Superior Memorial Football Field.

  These two young ladies have bright futures ahead and both have enjoyed growing up in Superior.  They shared significant memories of their high schools years that shaped and motivated them.  For Augie, it was participating in the FCCLA program, and earning the chance to represent Superior and the State of Arizona at the national competitions.  For Marisa, she playing sports and winning a state championship in softball gave her an experience that motivated her and encouraged her to work hard.  

  As the final days of high school come to a close for them, they shared some of the things that they will miss from these first few years.  

  “I am going to miss seeing everyone, everyday” explained Augie.  For Marisa, “I am going to miss all the fun activities like pep assemblies, the boys clapping during lunch for no reason.”  Both shared how close their class is and how they will be missing that camaraderie but they are looking forward to the fact that many from their cohort will be attending Arizona State University.  “I am hoping that we can all keep supporting and encouraging each other a long the way,” explained Augie.

  Augie plans to attend ASU, where she will study to become a teacher, with a focus on becoming a high school family and consumer science teacher. 

  “I want to return to Superior and be a teacher,” she explained.  

  Marisa will be attending ASU and is planning to study engineering.  She has not decided on a focus of engineering but she is considering civil engineering, aerospace engineering, biomedical engineering  or electrical engineering.  Her passion for engineering started after being able to participate in an engineering program for minority students at ASU when she was an underclassman.  

  “That program is where I learned more about engineering and how it all works,” she said.  

  Their advice for their peers that are underclassmen? “Don’t give up,” they both stated, almost in unison.  They both shared how getting involved in sports and in school and community activities were important to making friends and memories but also those programs taught them different skills.  “You will want to stop, you will want to quit, but don’t,” said Marisa, adding, “you just have to keep working on things.” 

  Both shared how growing up in Superior has been good and that they hope the community never loses its focus for supporting the youth.  

  “We have a community that really supports us,” said Augie, “ I hope that never changes.”  

  “Everywhere we go, in sports or school activities, there are always people from Superior supporting us,” said Marisa.  

  Both shared that they felt attending a small school did not limit their opportunities and the support from community helped all along the way of their education.

  Augie is the daughter of Michael Hing and August Fay, and she has two brothers and a sister.  Marisa is the daughter of Stephen and Sonia Estatico; she has two younger sisters.  

