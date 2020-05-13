Mayor’s Minute: Preparing to Re-Open Safely

COVID-19 has changed how everyone operates their businesses, how we gather our household supplies and groceries, how we socialize and how our local non-profits and faith-based organizations serve the community. Superior has not been immune to the impacts of COVID-19, and thankfully our early, proactive actions to cancel large public events and physical distancing, increased hygiene and sanitation measures provided an important layer of protection over our community. While we have had a few positive cases, we have not encountered the devastation that other communities across the state, nation and world have experienced.

Working together with our business, economic and community development partners at the Superior Chamber of Commerce, Rebuild Superior Inc. and our local business leaders, we have adopted a Superior Safety Pledge. Our local businesses, faith-based communities and non-profit organizations are pledging to operate safely utilizing the State of Arizona Health and Human Services Guidelines and the Centers for Disease Control Guidance. We all are committed to ensuring that we do all that we can to keep our local residents, patrons and workforce safe as we re-open Superior.

On Friday, our beauty salons, barbershops and retail merchants are all allowed to open with new physical distancing protocols and increased sanitation measures. On Monday, May 11, restaurants may open their dining rooms with a limited capacity, increased sanitation and of course, physical distancing.

You also can help keep Superior safe by adopting the Superior Safety pledge into your lifestyle. While many Superiorites are eager to have the Stay at Home order lifted, if we adhere to State of Arizona and CDC guidelines as well as to the principles of Superior’s safety pledge, we not only protect ourselves but those around us. When we maintain our physical distancing, practice good hygiene, wear a face covering and limit our attendance in large groups, we can keep our local businesses open and our town running safely.

During the past seven weeks, we all have adopted new habits by shopping more frequently at our local stores rather than traveling to the Valley or to Globe for supplies. We also have ordered more goods online. By shopping locally first and buying what we need here in Superior and supplementing with online shopping, these two behaviors contribute significantly to a strong economic recovery. This also limits exposure to COVID-19. When we do decide to visit another community, let’s be sure to carry our commitment to the Superior Safety Pledge with us so we keep other communities safe as well.

Navigating our lives through this pandemic is not easy. Understandably, anxieties are high. For many, financial security and health conditions have been challenged. Let us have patience with our family, friends and neighbors as we all determine what our new normal will be. For some, limiting their exposure by staying home will continue. For others, relief will be found by being able to travel freely and conduct errands and business as before. Let us all be respectful of each other’s wishes. Whichever may be your personal preference, please move forward responsibly and safely.

Many Superior residents have asked me, “When will our lives get back to normal?”. To this I say, “normal is a setting on our washing machines” because unfortunately, COVID-19 will be a part of our lives until there is a vaccine.

Most assuredly, COVID-19 has changed our lives and we must all work together to re-open Superior and the State of Arizona safely. Please continue your new healthy habits, physical distancing, washing your hands frequently, wearing a face covering when in public spaces and staying home if you are not feeling well.

We will continue to get through this together, and we will be stronger than before.

Together, We Are Superior!

Mayor Mila Besich