Mayor’s Minute: COVID-19 Cases Rise in Superior

The novel coronavirus 2019 (photo courtesy cdc.gov)

For weeks Superior remained steady with one positive COVID-19 case. This past weekend we quickly rose to six cases and within 48 hours our positive cases grew to 12 cases. Superior is not exempt from this horrible virus and these are not just numbers, these are our friends, neighbors and family members. COVID-19 does not discriminate, it affects people young and old.

We can all do our part to limit the spread of this virus in our community and our State.

Stay HOME if you are feeling sick.

When running errands or shopping – WEAR A MASK.

Wash your hands and practice good hygiene.

Stay physically distant – at least 6 feet away from others. When you can’t practice physical distancing – WEAR A MASK.

Avoid hosting or attending large gatherings – keep groups to 10 or fewer.

Spend more time at home.

If you have been exposed or think you have been exposed, stay home and get tested.

I ask each of you, please do your part, while the above recommendations are not mandated, if we all practice these basic precautions, we can limit the spread of the virus.

Several residents have asked if I can order another stay at home order or mandate mask wearing in Superior. Unfortunately, the Executive Orders signed by Governor Doug Ducey does not allow Arizona’s Cities, Town or Counties to mandate other precautionary measures that exceed his orders. We will continue to manage enforcement by educating our resident and business owners or the CDC recommendations.

Together, We Are Superior!

Mayor Mila Besich, Town of Superior

