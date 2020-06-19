Mayor’s Minute: COVID-19 Cases Rise in Superior

By | Posted June 19th, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
The novel coronavirus 2019 (photo courtesy cdc.gov)

For weeks Superior remained steady with one positive COVID-19 case.  This past weekend we quickly rose to six cases and within 48 hours our positive cases grew to 12 cases.  Superior is not exempt from this horrible virus and these are not just numbers, these are our friends, neighbors and family members.  COVID-19 does not discriminate, it affects people young and old.

  We can all do our part to limit the spread of this virus in our community and our State. 

  • Stay HOME if you are feeling sick.
  • When running errands or shopping – WEAR A MASK.
  • Wash your hands and practice good hygiene.
  • Stay physically distant – at least 6 feet away from others.  When you can’t practice physical distancing – WEAR A MASK.
  • Avoid hosting or attending large gatherings – keep groups to 10 or fewer.
  • Spend more time at home. 
  • If you have been exposed or think you have been exposed, stay home and get tested.

  I ask each of you, please do your part, while the above recommendations are not mandated, if we all practice these basic precautions, we can limit the spread of the virus. 

  Several residents have asked if I can order another stay at home order or mandate mask wearing in Superior.  Unfortunately, the Executive Orders signed by Governor Doug Ducey does not allow Arizona’s Cities, Town or Counties to mandate other precautionary measures that exceed his orders.   We will continue to manage enforcement by educating our resident and business owners or the CDC recommendations.

  Together, We Are Superior!

Mayor Mila Besich, Town of Superior

Mila Besich-Lira (456 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    To mask or not to mask – Governor Ducey gives mayors authority to mandate masks

    June 24th, 2020
    by

      Last week, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed an Executive Order to allow Mayors and County Supervisors to make their […]

    Superior Pool opens

    June 19th, 2020
    by

      It’s officially summertime! This fact has been confirmed absolutely with the opening of the Town of Superior Community Swimming […]

    Trail Riders of Southern Arizona replace girl’s stolen bicycle

    June 19th, 2020
    by

        On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the members of the Trail Riders of Southern Arizona (TRS) presented a brand […]

    Residents Urged to Review Evacuation Plans

    June 19th, 2020
    by

    With the pandemic/COVID 19, protests across the country, unemployment and all the craziness of 2020 thus far, the last thing […]

  • Additional Stories

    Jennings, Villalba take top two spots for Oracle’s Mountain Vista promoting eighth graders

    June 19th, 2020
    by

      Transitioning from junior high to high school can be a trial, even in the best of circumstances. For students […]

    Plan for overnight ramp closures at US 60, State Route 177 interchange in Superior June 22-25

    June 19th, 2020
    by

    Drivers should also expect paving work on US 60 tentatively starting June 29   The ramps at the interchange of […]

    No Tax Rate Increase for HWUSD

    June 19th, 2020
    by

    Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District Tax Rate for 2021 will not increase this year, although Small School Adjustment A.R.S. § 15-905.01 […]

    Hayden High School seniors rewarded for hard work

    June 19th, 2020
    by

    Hayden, AZ – Hayden High School graduates were rewarded for all their hard work with thousands of dollars in scholarships […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger