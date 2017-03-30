Master Gardeners Vines & Vertical gardening workshop Saturday at the Arboretum

Wouldn’t you love to have Passion Vine adding twined greenery to your patio? The exotic purple flowers lure Gulf Fritillaries and other butterflies. How about Twining Snapdragon, Climbing Milkweed, Primrose Jasmine or Cape Honeysuckle?

If you’re in the market for a vine that can quickly green-over an unsightly wall or fence – consider Cat Claw Vine (Macfadyena unguis-cati) which has large yellow trumpet-like flowers, and is native to Central and South America – a thriving example is growing up the rocky cliffs near our Suspension Bridge.

Read more about vines at amwua.org/vines.html; better still – learn about vines Saturday at Boyce Thompson Arboretum.

Green-thumbed volunteers with Pinal County’s Superstition Mountain Master program present ‘Going Vertical’ Saturday morning at 11 a.m., am outdoor workshop on the tree-shaded flagstone courtyard in front of the Smith Building. Discover the tips and tricks to adding unique, vertical dimension to your desert garden. Try some ‘divine vines’ and marvel as your flowers reach for the sky!

The workshop is free to Arboretum annual members and state-parks-pass-holders, and included with $12.50 daily admission for others. Get active with our local Master Gardeners, their classes and volunteer work, call Carol at 602-438-4003 or email: caparrott21@hotmail.com