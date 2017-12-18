Massive windstorm causes damage in Superior

Posted December 18th, 2017

Save Money Market sign damaged.

  Earlier this month, residents and business owners of Superior woke up to dark homes and massive damage throughout the town due to extremely high winds.  The winds started around 2 a.m. and blew through the late morning.  About 1,600 customers lost power due to the windstorm according to Arizona Public Service, most of the customers had power restored before 7 a.m. 

  Major damage was reported throughout the town. Trees fell on homes and cars. Roofs were blown off. The iconic Save Money Market sign was destroyed in the wind along with damage to several of the new street signs. 

  Unofficial wind gusts were estimated to have been close to 90 miles per hour near the core of the storm based on the damage caused by the wind on Main St.  Local weather enthusiast and resident Nathan Taylor reported that his weather station recorded 59 mile per hour winds near Highway 177 and Kiser.

  The Town of Superior Public Works crew worked all day Thursday and Friday to clean up the storm damage.  Odonetto Construction, Superior Mining Services and Superior Environmental Solutions all lent crews to the Town to help expedite clean up efforts.

  The damaged street signs will all be repaired and the poles will be replaced with stronger poles.  New poles had to be ordered to accommodate the repair of the signs. Town officials met with the Pinal County Emergency Services Director on Friday to assess the damage.  There was not enough damage to declare an emergency or to request relief funds.

Tree uprooted by wind.

Street signs knocked down.

Roof ripped off in windstorm.

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


