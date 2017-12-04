Mammoth youngster first to mail his letter

By | Posted December 4th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Marcus Vender checks to see if the Santa letter box is properly locked with his letter safely inside.

  Marcus Vender knows exactly what he’d like Santa Claus to bring him this year: Minions, Blaze the Horse and a tent.

  Marcus is three years old and the son of Gus and Marcheta Vender.

  Tri-Community children can mail their wishes to Santa in the special mailboxes placed around the area: La Casita in Mammoth; San Manuel Library; and the Oracle Fire Station. Letters can also be placed through the slot in the door at the Miner office in San Manuel.

  Santa has also set up a special email address if you want to send your wishes to him electronically. The email address is santa@minersunbasin.com.

  This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a private message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa. Please be sure to include the town where you live so we can publish it in the right newspaper.

  Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 17. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

  Letters will be published on Dec. 20.

Staff (4330 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Sea Lions Swimmers Shine at IMX Meet; Riley Stewart IMX Champion

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      USA Swimming held the IM Xtreme Games in Mesa, Arizona at the Kino Aquatic Center Nov. 17-19.    To […]

    Two-year-old cutie mails the first letter to Santa in Kearny

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      Macie Olsen dressed up in her Christmas finery to mail her letter to Santa in the special box in […]

    Writing his list and checking it twice: Angel Vasquez Meyer

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      Angel Vasquez Meyer is asking Santa for a bike this Christmas.  His list is not quite complete, and he […]

    Oracle’s Community Chorus to lead Messiah sing along

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      Have you always wanted to sing the Messiah, but never had the opportunity? Your opportunity has arrived! The Voices […]

  • Additional Stories

    Vera May (née Blyther) Sloan Williams

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      Vera May (née Blyther) Sloan Williams, 90, died Nov. 20, 2017 at Mountain View Care Center in Tucson. She […]

    Cradle Roll: Camila Joelle Marquez

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      Camila Joelle Marquez was born Sept. 15, 2017, at St. James Hospital in Butte, Montana, weighing 8 lbs. and […]

    Georgie Digs: Sad and Happy Times

    December 4th, 2017
    by

    I have often wished that the “old-timers” would record in some way what they remembered of their young life, and […]

    Dickey Ministries’ Farewell Concert Tour to stop in Dudleyville

    December 4th, 2017
    by

    Winkelman – As part of  the Dickey Ministries’ Farewell Concert tour, the Southwestern Gospel Concert of  Praise and Encouragement with […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger