Mammoth youngster first to mail his letter

Marcus Vender knows exactly what he’d like Santa Claus to bring him this year: Minions, Blaze the Horse and a tent.

Marcus is three years old and the son of Gus and Marcheta Vender.

Tri-Community children can mail their wishes to Santa in the special mailboxes placed around the area: La Casita in Mammoth; San Manuel Library; and the Oracle Fire Station. Letters can also be placed through the slot in the door at the Miner office in San Manuel.

Santa has also set up a special email address if you want to send your wishes to him electronically. The email address is santa@minersunbasin.com.

This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a private message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa. Please be sure to include the town where you live so we can publish it in the right newspaper.

Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 17. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

Letters will be published on Dec. 20.