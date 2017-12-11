Mammoth STEM students publish book

By | Posted December 11th, 2017 |

Student authors with their teacher Stephen Rumsey.

  Four fourth and fifth grade students from Mammoth Elementary STEM School along with their tutor, Stephen Rumsey, have written a book and had it published.

  Rumsey teaches science as part of the tutoring program of SaddleBrooke Outreach. He has been a volunteer at MESS for seven years. Prior to that, he had was a tutor at San Manuel High School. He is a retired high school science teacher. He taught in New York and Massachusetts before retiring to SaddleBrooke.

  The book is titled Our Science Club: The Golden Key. It was written by Ricardo “Rico” Rodriguez, Miguel Toruga, Sandra Castro and John Smallhouse along with their teacher, Rumsey. The book is two years in the making.

  It was Rico’s idea to write the book. The idea was conceived while the students were in the third grade. The book is about a group of kids in the Mulberry Science Club who have adventures which includes science and scientific ideas. The science club was named Mulberry because their clubhouse is located in a grove of mulberry trees.

  The characters are based on each author’s personality and the story is told through the eyes and ideas of Josie, who loves to read. Their adventures include the use of the club’s inventions such as the penta-cycle which five people can ride and a visit to an “organic house”.

  Everybody contributed different ideas to the book. The students met every Tuesday at the end of the day. There are illustrations and sketches done by other students and Rico’s Tia in the book as well as self-portrait photos of the authors.

  The Golden Key is on sale for $6. All proceeds from the book will be donated to the Science Club at Mammoth Elementary STEM School for the enrichment of the students. You can get a copy at Mammoth Elementary School. See Tracy Gonzales or call her at (520) 487-2242. The authors will be having a book signing and sale at the school on Dec. 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. during the Family Christmas Program. Come and meet these bright kids and their tutor.

