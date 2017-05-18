Mammoth-San Manuel Superintendent retires

After 35 years of working in the education field, John Ryan, Superintendent of Mammoth – San Manuel School District #8, is retiring.

John started out teaching in upstate New York before moving to Arizona. He attended the University of Arizona and taught there while getting his Masters degree. He then taught for eight years at Catalina Mountain School and in the Amphitheater School District before coming to San Manuel. He spent 16 years at San Manuel where he was Principal for eight years, Superintendent/Principal for four years and Superintendent the last two years.

After working long hours at the school, he will now enjoy spending more time at home. He and his wife, Carmen, will be doing some traveling including a trip to Europe where they will visit with their son, Isaac, who is stationed with the military in Belgium. Long term plans include a trip to Saratoga, New York to see the historic race track. He grew up near Saratoga but never saw the race track. He has always wanted to do a baseball trip and hopes to visit as many Major League ball parks as he can while traveling around the country.

John says he also plans on working in some manner, advocating for public education. He will also keep in touch with the staff at San Manuel. John will continue to be involved with the annual fund raising golf tournament for the Education Foundation which he has organized for the past nine years.

John was asked what he thought was his biggest accomplishment at the school during his time in the district.“That is for other people to judge,” John said. “Hopefully I did a good job. It’s been a team effort over the years and a blessing to be around these great kids and staff.”

Congratulations John! Enjoy your retirement and thank you for your dedication to education.