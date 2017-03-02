Mammoth-San Manuel School Board has vacancy

The Mammoth San Manuel School District Governing Board has a vacancy. The vacancy will be filled by appointment made by Pinal County School Superintendent, Jill Broussard.

The successful candidate will be seated until December 31, 2018.

Any eligible resident within the Mammoth San Manuel School District who is interested in being appointed can apply online at http://bit.ly/1feNicP. The application can be completed online, but it must be printed out, signed, notarized and the original mailed or hand delivered by the deadline. The deadline for applying is no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017.

You may also submit a request for an application by calling or writing to: Brenda Katterman, Pinal County School Superintendent’s Office, P. O. Box 769, Florence, AZ 85132; Email: bkatterman@pinalcso.org; (520) 866-6565.