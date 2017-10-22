Mammoth Police taking back unwanted prescription drugs October 28

By | Posted October 22nd, 2017 |

Mammoth, AZ – On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Mammoth Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public its 14th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.  Bring your pills to the Mammoth Police Department at 125 N. Clark St. in Mammoth, AZ. On Saturday, Oct. 28, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.)  The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

  Last April Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.  Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds—more than 4,050 tons—of pills. 

  This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.  Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.  Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—pose potential safety and health hazards. 

  Mammoth Police Chief Tamatha Villar said, “It is my hope that the members of our town take advantage of this worthwhile event in an effort to make our community safer.  We will continue to work with our Law Enforcement partners to ensure we take proactive measures to do our part to address the nationwide opioid epidemic.”

  For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 28 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website.

