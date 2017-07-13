Mammoth Lions Club hosts international youth exchange

International exchange students are pictured with San Pedro Valley Lions Club members.

  On Saturday, July 8, the San Pedro Valley Lions Club in Mammoth hosted a luncheon for a group of young women and men from around the world. This was the 4th consecutive year that the Mammoth Lions have participated in the C. Kirby Smithe Lions Youth Exchange program. The annual exchange program hosts up to ten students and provides them with a two-week experience living with an Arizona host family. They are given a tour of Arizona and given an opportunity to learn about the diversity and culture of our state.

  In Mammoth, the students enjoyed a lunch of hamburgers and hotdogs, French fries, drink and dessert. They were also presented with gift bags. The students were asked what regional food they have enjoyed the most so far. Greek food was popular with a few of the students as well as hamburgers. One student liked Mexican food, there was a vote for Italian, one enjoyed his first taco salad and one girl really liked Tres Leches cake.

  This year’s students were: Isabella Carboni – Brazil; Hilary Weyers – Netherlands; Rieke-Marie Hackbarth – Germany; Astrid Ricquier – Belgium; Luke Canning – England; Kristof Fabry – Hungary; Ingrid Skalstad – Norway; Alexandr Savin – Russia; Rikke Hoeier Jeppesen – Denmark.

Earl Henderson receives a framed photo of the exchange students from Jack Johnson, a Lions Club member from Flagstaff.

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


