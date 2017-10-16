Mammoth Elementary STEM School busy with education programs

The Mammoth Elementary Stem School was busy this week presenting educational programs for their students.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Debbie Martinez, School Health Liaison from the Pinal County Health Department was teaching a personal hygiene class to the 5th & 6th grade combined class. She showed the students how easily germs are spread from one human to another. Debbie taught the kids the importance of washing one’s hands efficiently and how to not cough or sneeze into your hands but into the bend of your elbow. The class is designed to help prevent the spread of diseases such as the flu.

Also on Tuesday, two young men gave a presentation on the Science of Skateboarding. Evan Breder and Tom Vee have been traveling around the country giving the presentation to many schools and groups. Last year they put on 350 shows in 40 states. Tom said he enjoys traveling especially to small towns and getting to see all of America.

Evan and Tom kept the kid’s attention using skateboarding tricks and jumps to teach the kids about physics and subjects like the center of gravity. Some of the kids got to be a part of the demonstrations and even a teacher, Carol Verdugo, came out of the audience and allowed Evan to daringly jump over her on his skateboard as she lay prone on the floor. The kids asked hundreds of questions and were excited and appreciative of all the stunts performed. They stayed after the presentation to ask more questions and give the two skateboarders a high five or shake their hand.

If you would like to learn more about Evan and Tom, visit the website: wondergy.com. They also are on YouTube as Skaters Guide 2 America.

On Thursday, Kathryn Busby from the University of Arizona Insect Discovery program visited the school. She went from classroom to classroom teaching the students about insects. The hands-on activity program allowed the kids to see and learn about insects up close. Students got to touch a live Madagascar cockroach and a millipede. Students from pre-school to 6th grade enjoyed the program and had fun while learning.