Mammoth, AZ needle group sews quilts for Veterans

The San Pedro Valley Needle Group is a group of local ladies that love to sew and help others. The group made 31 quilts for veterans which will be delivered to the V.A. Hospital in Tucson. They have previously donated pillows and mats that they made for animals at the Humane Society and will be working on hats and scarves for people with cerebral palsy. The material come from donations from individuals and the members.

The Needle Group is currently made up of ladies from Mammoth and Oracle. The members are: Elaine Ramsey, Darwina Kimmel, Shirley Romo, Maria Martinez, Virginia Gonzalez, Mary Juarez, Carmen Vindiola, Debra McBride, Andi Drake and Chastity Brownrigg.

The San Pedro Valley Needle Group invites anyone from the Tri-Community and surrounding areas of the Copper Corridor to join them. They meet every Thursday except holidays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mammoth Community Center. If you are interested in joining or donating material, call Elaine at (520) 487-2877.