Magnificent monsoons of Superior

With the onset of the annual monsoons in Arizona and the Copper Corridor, we asked photographer Cat Brown to share some of her favorite images and talk about how she began to take them.

Cat Brown is a photographer for the Superior Sun and, occasionally, for the Pinal Nugget. Several of her photos have been selected as the Photo of the Day by Arizona Highways magazine.

When asked how she became interested in taking photos, she said:

“The paper hired me.

“I thought I was just going to write articles but then second day on the job I was told I needed to go take some pics of school kids. The only photos I had taken up until that point where some very bad pics with my phone of my dogs for my Facebook page.

“So i started taking photos.

“A lot of photos – first of events and then more and more of landscapes. I was surprised as anyone when people started saying they liked my photos. I realized I loved being out in the desert, sometimes lying in the mud, taking photos of the desert around Superior.

“Local folks started asking me if they could buy my images. That’s how the posters and postcards in local stores happened.”

Posters are available at Picket Post Antiques, 400 Main St., Superior. Packs of postcards are available at Save Money Market, 420 W. Main St., Superior.