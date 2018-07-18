Magnificent monsoons of Superior

by
Orange flowers in the desert. Cat Brown photo
With the onset of the annual monsoons in Arizona and the Copper Corridor, we asked photographer Cat Brown to share some of her favorite images and talk about how she began to take them.
Cat Brown is a photographer for the Superior Sun and, occasionally, for the Pinal Nugget. Several of her photos have been selected as the Photo of the Day by Arizona Highways magazine.
When asked how she became interested in taking photos, she said:
Waterfall by the tunnel near Superior. These waterfalls pop up in Devil’s Canyon frequently during the rainstorms of the monsoon. Cat Brown photo
“The paper hired me.
“I thought I was just going to write articles but then second day on the job I was told I needed to go take some pics of school kids. The only photos I had taken up until that point where some very bad pics with my phone of my dogs for my Facebook page.
“So i started taking photos.
A sea of yellow flowers and Picket Post Mountain. Cat Brown photo
“A lot of photos – first of events and then more and more of landscapes. I was surprised as anyone when people started saying they liked my photos. I realized I loved being out in the desert, sometimes lying in the mud, taking photos of the desert around Superior.
“Local folks started asking me if they could buy my images. That’s how the posters and postcards in local stores happened.”
Posters are available at Picket Post Antiques, 400 Main St., Superior. Packs of postcards are available at Save Money Market, 420 W. Main St., Superior.
Apache Leap Mountain. Cat Brown photo
A view of the desert around Kearny. Cat Brown photo
A view of the desert outside Superior. Cat Brown photo
A view of the desert outside Superior. Cat Brown photo
A desert storm over Picket Post Mountain. Cat Brown photo
Fire sky. Cat Brown photo
Saguaro cactus in the hills over Superior. Cat Brown photo
A rainbow arches over the hills outside Superior. Cat Brown photo
Orange sunset. Cat Brown photo
Picket Post Mountain. Cat Brown photo
Picket Post Mountain. Cat Brown photo
Picket Post Mountain near the Boyce Thompson Arboretum. Cat Brown photo
Roger’s Trough trailhead after a storm has passed. Cat Brown photo
Roger’s Trough trailhead after a storm has passed. Cat Brown photo
Superior’s historic smokestack. Cat Brown photo
Another sunset over the mountain. Cat Brown photo
Sunset over a mountain road. Cat Brown photo
Sunset above the town of Superior. Cat Brown photo
Sunset outside Superior. Cat Brown photo
Sunset over the mountain. Cat Brown photo
Teapot Mountain near Kearny. Cat Brown photo
Stark beauty of a barren desert tree. Cat Brown photo