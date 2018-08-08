Magma Royale – the good times definitely rolled

The Superior Optimist Club hosted another successful Magma Royale fundraiser. This event is the group’s primary fundraiser.

“Our event is a huge success due to the investment of those local businesses and corporations who contribute generous sponsorships along with those who provide prizes and donations from throughout the region,” said JoAnn Besich, the Optimist Club Treasurer.

Attendance reached over 100 guests who enjoyed a night of Vegas style fun, a delicious buffet, and lots of fun throughout the evening. The live auction item, which was an underground tour donated by Resolution Copper mine, created a huge bidding war, which the highest bidder won the tour for $400.

Mark your calendars for the 2019 Magma Royale event for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. You really don’t want to miss this event. Laissez les bons temps rouler!