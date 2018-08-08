Magma Royale – the good times definitely rolled

By | Posted August 8th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

2018 Magma Royale

  The Superior Optimist Club hosted another successful Magma Royale fundraiser.  This event is the group’s primary fundraiser.

  “Our event is a huge success due to the investment of those local businesses and corporations who contribute generous sponsorships along with those who provide prizes and donations from throughout the region,” said JoAnn Besich, the Optimist Club Treasurer.

  Attendance reached over 100 guests who enjoyed a night of Vegas style fun, a delicious buffet, and lots of fun throughout the evening.  The live auction item, which was an underground tour donated by Resolution Copper mine, created a huge bidding war, which the highest bidder won the tour for $400. 

  Mark your calendars for the 2019 Magma Royale event for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.  You really don’t want to miss this event.  Laissez les bons temps rouler!

DJ Supietown at the Magma Royale

2018 Magma Royale

2018 Magma Royale

2018 Magma Royale

2018 Magma Royale

Staff (4810 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Police Report – August 8, 2018

    August 8th, 2018
    by

      According to state law, police may arrest suspected offenders by two methods. The suspect may be physically taken into […]

    Superior Unified School District goes back to school

    August 8th, 2018
    by

      Parents, teachers, students and staff arrived prepared and energetic for the 2018-19 school year on Aug. 1.    The […]

    Peppersauce Cave graffiti removal project continues

    August 8th, 2018
    by

      Peppersauce Cave, on the Santa Catalina Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest, has been the focus of a […]

    CVIT opens satellite office in Hayden

    August 8th, 2018
    by

    On August 1st Hayden High School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new CVIT Satellite Office.  Hayden High School […]

  • Additional Stories

    Volunteers sought for Pinal County Sheriff’s HUMV program

    August 8th, 2018
    by

      The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for professional volunteers to provide services to veterans in our HUMV unit. […]

    New AGF Commission Chair promises to remember rural Arizonans

    August 8th, 2018
    by

      As the newly-appointed Chairman of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, I want to give the people of rural […]

    Resolution Copper to remove hazardous materials from West Plant

    August 1st, 2018
    by

    Abatement work from historic mining activity enters next phase  Superior, Ariz. — (July 27, 2018) As part of the ongoing […]

    Nora Miramon retires from Town of Superior after more than a decade of service

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      Nora Miramon has been a friendly face at the Superior Town Hall for 12 years.  In 2006 she was […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger