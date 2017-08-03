Magma Royale – Fun for a Great Cause

Where can you have some Vegas-style fun guilt free? You might be thinking, this is a trick question. It is possible to have some high rolling, high stakes fun this Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Third Annual Magma Royale fundraiser for the Superior Optimist Club. The event is held at the Magma Club and starts at 6:30 p.m. The club requests a suggested donation of $25 which includes food, a beverage ticket and $50 in fun money. The best part about the suggested admission is that it all goes towards making a positive difference in Superior.

Since 2004, members of the Superior Optimist Club have been volunteering in the community and hosting activities for everyone to enjoy. In the early formation of the club, they used to host a golf tournament around Father’s Day, which was the primary fundraiser for the club along with endless hamburger sales at community events. The club worked tirelessly to raise money which they distributed throughout the community to youth groups and community projects. This year the club is celebrating 13 years of service in Superior.

Three years ago, as new members joined the club, they decided to try something new and that new fundraising concept was Magma Royale. An evening with plenty of social interaction, great food, adult beverages, a silent auction and of course the best part earning your raffle tickets for prizes by playing casino style games. Prizes range from sporting event tickets, restaurant gift cards, art, jewelry and custom themed baskets. The club guarantees that there will be fun for everyone at the event along with plenty of prize choices. Other auction items include a signed Cardinal’s football by Drew Stanton and several pieces of art work.

This year’s “Gold Sponsor is KGHM-Carlotta mine, without the support of all of our generous sponsors and prize donations, we wouldn’t be able to raise the funds we need to serve our community,” explained JoAnn Besich, treasurer of the Superior Optimist Club.

In addition to the sponsors and ticket sales, the club hosts both a silent auction and a live auction during the event. This year’s live auction item includes an underground mine tour at Resolution Copper. “Our sponsors help us to achieve our fundraising goals each year,” said Jessica Castillo, Optimist President. “We help make sure that their donations go a long way into our community.”

The funds raised during the event helps the Superior Optimist Club to host the annual Miracle on Main St. Christmas light parade and festival and the annual Honor Roll Banquet where the club presents top students a laptop computer. Since the club started awarding laptop computers in 2007, they have awarded almost 50 laptops to deserving students. The club also sponsors a Little League team each year, sponsors a Sophomore to attend the Hugh O’Brien Leadership academy and supports many other worthwhile causes in the community. They are also the primary sponsor of Downtown Superior Second Friday – Music in the Park events.