Lowe’s volunteers help makeover the Superior Food Bank

Last week, employees from the Lowe’s at Ellsworth descended on Superior with the mission to do some good.

And good they did.

The Superior Food Bank was the recipient of all that goodness as the volunteers did a huge makeover.

Lowe’s volunteers installed new cabinets and countertops, replaced ceiling tiles, installed new ceiling fans, replaced all of the flooring, replaced ceiling lighting with new LED fixtures, installed a sink and a disposal, built new racks and painted the interior of the main room.

The Town of Superior wanted to get in on the goodness too and provided funds to purchase a new water heater, door locks and gate.

The project was done in coordination with Rebuild Superior, Inc.

How awesome was this?