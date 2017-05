On May 1, at the Minor, Major & Softball opening ceremonies the family of Julissa Rose Garcia was presented with a Shadow Box and a banner in memory of their daughter who tragically passed away this January. The In Memory banner was then attached by the family to the back fence of the field.

