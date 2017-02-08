LOST Trails Fest set for Saturday – Discover Superior Adventures

February 8th, 2017

Hiking to the cross on the hill in Superior.

  The Legends of Superior Trails Inc. will be hosting its annual Trail Fest on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Besich Park in Downtown Superior, Arizona.  The one day event will feature guided hikes, mountain bike rides, an equestrian group ride, jeep rides, vendors, food booths and new to this year’s event is the Blazin Trails Saloon which will be near the live entertainment by local bands in Besich Park.  Hikes leave periodically throughout the day.  

  Returning this year to the hike line up is History of Pinal City  – Talk and Walk.  This event features a presentation by Retired Tonto National Forest Archeologist Scott Wood who will give a presentation on the history of Pinal City the talk will be followed by a hike into Pinal City to see where the once bustling city stood.  Superior Tierra Rentals will also be offering golf cart rides through the town and jeep rides to Silver King mine.  Seating is limited for the jeep rides.

  Guided hikes, equestrian, mountain bike and jeep rides do require pre-registration.  To register for a hike or ride of your choice please register online at:  http://bit.ly/LOSTFEST17 or you may call Nancy Vogler at 520-827-9461.  You can also find more information at www.lostinsuperioraz.com

  The event is free although donations are encouraged.  The LOST Inc. is a 501c3 organization who’s mission it is to build, preserve and protect outdoor recreational trails in the Superior area.  

#HikeSuperior #SuperiorAZAdventures #DiscoverSuperior

