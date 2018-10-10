LOST celebrates 50th Anniversary of National Scenic Trails

By | Posted October 10th, 2018 |

Hiking the LOST and feeling Superior.

  The Legends of Superior Inc. took park in the 50th Anniversary of the National Scenic Trails by hiking a 2.6 mile segment of the Arizona Trail from Hewitt Station Road to Picket Post. 

  The Arizona Trail Association and REI coordinated the statewide event to ensure that every mile of the Arizona Trail was hiked, biked or ridden on horseback.   Several groups across the Copper Corridor ensured that the Arizona Trail was hiked. 

  Fourteen members of the LOST joined in the hiking then the group hosted a celebration at Porter’s Cafe where Neto and Imagine Band played.  Porter’s Cafe donated a percentage of beer sales for the day to benefit the LOST.

Mila Besich-Lira (434 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


