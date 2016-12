VFW Post 2181 in Mammoth delivered quilts and socks to some local veterans and to the U.S. Department of Veterans in Tucson.

Over $500 of quilts and socks were donated. The quilts were made by Quilters for Comfort an organization in San Manuel in memory of all veterans. Kathryn Mayer of San Manuel was the donor of the quilts.

The three veterans in San Manuel were in their 80s. They were Blacky Tudor, Richard Avens and Roger Wilson. The donations are just in time for Christmas.