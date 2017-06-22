Local teams open Little League Minor All Stars games in Hayden

The District 11 Minor Division Little League Tournament finally got started after a few changes to the bracket caused by two charters dropping out of the tournament.

The six-team tournament changed to a four-team affair with two games played with Kearny taking on Hayden on the Hayden Little League Field and Morenci-Clifton playing Mt. Graham (Safford Little League) on Duncan’s field.

The Hayden game was a nail biter for three innings. Hayden took a two-run lead on three hits, one each by Ty Garner, Kino Lorona and J.J. Manriquez in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the first, Hayden pitcher Darrin Smith faced five Kearny batters, allowing two base runners on an error and a walk, finally sitting down the Kearny rally on three strikeouts.

Hayden added a run in the second when Jando Waddell sent a line drive to left field finally scoring on two ground outs and a stolen base. Kearny had another scripting threat in the bottom of the second. After a strikeout, George Wade reached base on a throwing error ending up at third on the error. Smith buckled down getting ht next two batters on a strikeout and a grounder to second.

The third inning for Hayden was quick as new Kearny pitcher Jason Day struck out three of four Hayden batters. Kearny finally got on the board. After two outs in the third, Jason Day sent a long hit to center for a triple and scored on a passed ball before ending the inning on a strikeout.

The fourth inning was tough on Day, giving up 10 runs on eight hits, two that were RBI triples, one by Kino Lorona and one by Matt Armenta, to give Hayden a commanding 13 to 1 lead. The Kearny team needed three runs to keep the game going. Ty Garner took over on the mound. He hit the first batter, got out number one on a grounder to third. The next batter hit a sharp grounder to Jando Waddell at second. He threw to Matt Armenta covering second for out number two. Matt then threw to first to complete a double play to end the game on the 10-run rule 13-1.

Darren Smith got the pitching win going three innings, giving up one run on one hit, striking out seven, walking one and allowing two runners on bases. Ty Garner pitched the final inning not giving up a run.

For Kearny, Austin Kelley took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits, striking out five batters and walking two. Justin Day had a bad outing, giving up 10 runs on eight hits, striking out four batters and walking none with three errors not helping out.

On the offensive side, the Kearny batters could not get to Hayden pitcher Darren Smith, getting only one run on one hit.

The Hayden offense was impressive, getting 13 runs on 12 hits, led by the three hits in three at bats by Jando Waddell. Getting two hits in three at bats were J.J. Manriquez and Kino Lorona. Matt Armenia had a triple in two at bats. Ty Garner had two hits in four at bats. Raymond Sanchez and Junior Contreras had one hit apiece.

It was a good game for three innings before the Hayden offensive production came alive to advance them to the winners’ bracket. They took on the winner of the Mt. Graham/Morenci-Clifton game Monday. No information was available at press time.

Kearny dropped into the losers’ bracket, playing the loser of the Mt. Graham/Morenci-Clifton game yesterday. No information was available at press time.

The tournament will continue on the Hayden field until a champion is crowned later in the week. So come out and watch these young athletes who play their hearts out. Who knows? You might see the beginning of a major league player. It is better then sitting in front of the TV and it exits the players seeing so many people cheering them on.