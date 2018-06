Several Eagle Scouts this week installed new flags at the Copper & Rail Park in Kearny. The boys were also responsible for repairing the lights at the park. The boys are Braden Chester, Johnathon Chester, Ethan Chester, Spencer Bryce and Alex Bravo. They are under the leadership of Lonnie Hess.

