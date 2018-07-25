Local Knights of Columbus honor Carniceria Rancheros owner Louis Lopez

At 33 years old, Louis Lopez has experience and wisdom beyond his age. The owner of Carniceria Rancheros in Mammoth and Catalina started working in the meat market business at 14, sweeping floors and cleaning the shop.

“I used to wait for the owner to take his dinner break and then I would get behind the counter to help people,” he said recently.

Lopez received a thank you plaque from the local Knights of Columbus for his support of their Lenten fish fry, according to Grand Knight Al Trejo.

Lopez shared, “I appreciate and honor the time you give to the community. I can’t give that time. But, I want to support and encourage everything you do.”

The Mammoth Carniceria Rancheros has a well stocked counter of meat and fish. The store also sells tortillas, fresh vegetables, Mexican candy and drinks.

Catalina Rancheros will be about three times larger than the Mammoth store.

“We will have dining tables so people can order at the counter, then relax and enjoy their meal and the atmosphere of the restaurant,” Lopez said.

“We plan to do a lot of breakfast business, opening at 6 am. But, we’ll serve lunch and dinner too, closing around 8 pm,” Lopez explained.

Plans are to open the Catalina Rancheros in October or November, according to Lopez.