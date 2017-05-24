Local firefighters battle blaze near Giant in Dudleyville

Posted May 24th, 2017

  On May 15, 2017 at 3:07 p.m. Pinal Rural Fire & Medical District responded to a call for a report of smoke in the area of Cuesta Rd & Hwy. 77. While enroute, smoke was seen as units approached the address given by dispatch.

  The initial attack was handled by personnel from Pinal Rural Fire & Medical District. Assistance was provided by Mammoth Fire District, Dudleyville Fire District, Oracle Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District, Winkelman Fire Department, Hayden Fire Department, Superior Fire Department, Tri-City Fire District, State Forestry and Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies. A total of 35 fire personnel, one State Forestry personnel and three Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene.

  High winds and low humidity threatened to spread the fire but with the team work provided by all personnel the total burn area was kept to approximately 10 acres. The fire was attacked from two different locations which helped stop the spread of the flames. One structure was threatened by the fire but it sustained no damage.

  Chief Apodaca and Pinal Rural Fire & Medical District wish to thank all assisting fire districts and departments along with their personnel for their assistance at the fire scene.

  Pinal Rural Fire & Medical District and all area fire departments encourage residents to create a defensible space around their homes. By creating this space you help prevent or slow the progression of a fire that might threaten your home.

