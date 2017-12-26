Local DPS Troopers bring Christmas to Mammoth family

A group of Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers got together to help bring Christmas cheer to a family in Mammoth who would otherwise have gone without.

The squad led by Sergeant Rudy Lujan pitched in to purchase food, clothing and toys so that the family of Nellie Franco could have a better Christmas. The DPS troopers are Mike Hawkins, Sam Madrid, Angel Gomez and Austin Sabin.

Nellie is raising some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the son of a friend. A total of six people and Nellie live in a 160 square feet trailer with the only heat coming from a portable electric heater. Nellie’s stove broke down and needed to be replaced.

Christmas this year looked bleak.

Thanks to Sgt. Lujan and the officers, the Franco family will have a merrier Christmas. A new stove is also being donated and installed by Jessee Walker and friends.

The troopers got a list of some of the things that the kids wanted and went shopping. They arranged to have toys donated by the W. Steven Martin Police Toy Drive Foundation in Chandler and had a large ham donated by the HoneyBaked Ham store located at Oracle Road and Ina in Tucson. The troopers also went grocery shopping and brought the family a load of food for the holidays. The family were excited and thankful to see what the troopers brought them.

Nellie and the family including some other great grandchildren who were visiting posed for a photo with the State Troopers. Three members of the family were unable to be in the photo as they were working that day.

“Now you see, all these officers are good people,” Nellie told her grandchildren and the officers. “We need more people like them. We love you all. Thank you all.”