Local coffee roaster adds Arizona Trail Blend

By | Posted October 1st, 2017 |

Cathy Haldiman and Deb Breen from Sky Islands Coffee Roasters are proud of the newest blend, AZ Trail Blend coffee.

  The Arizona Trail has a craft beer named in its honor.

  But great news for coffee drinkers.

  It now has its own blend of coffee.

  Sky Island Roasters located at 1575 W. American Avenue in Oracle introduced its newest blend a few months ago. They partnered with the Arizona Trail Association to produce the AZ Trail Blend, a blend of coffee that everyone can enjoy.

  “This French roasted blend was created with the adventure enthusiast in mind!” it proclaims.

  Not only is it a good tasting coffee but a portion of every purchase supports the Arizona Trail Association. 

  You can purchase AZ Trail Blend at Arizona Zipline Adventures on Mt. Lemmon Highway and at Sky Island Roasters, 1575 W. American Avenue in Oracle. Call (520) 896-2048 and order ahead of time or order online at www.skyislandroasters.com. Sky Island Roasters premium coffees are also available in the Copper Corridor at the Oracle Patio Café in Oracle, Mi Pueblito in Mammoth and SunFlour Market in Superior.

John Hernandez (571 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


