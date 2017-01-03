Local business people share hopes for 2017 in the Copper Basin

New Year’s resolutions! You’ve got to love ‘em, right?

Every 365 days or so there’s this great chance to reflect on the recent past and what went wrong, what went right and what would be a super idea to do in the next 365 days.

We resolve to do things like lose weight, get fit, be nicer to people, stop smoking so much or just stop smoking altogether, stop drinking so much or just stop drinking, stop eating so much junk food or don’t eat any junk food, get organized, fix up the house, learn something new, get out of debt, take up a hobby, the list goes on.

We wanted to throw our little twist on the New Year’s resolutions by asking business people around the Copper Basin what their hopes were for the area. Here’s what a few of them had to say.

Samantha Misita, new member of the Kearny Council and business owner of the General Kearny Inn.

“As I look towards 2017 I have lots of mixed feelings! As a business owner and new Town Council Member I worry about the economy and how new laws will affect our small town (which feels like it’s hanging on by its fingernails) as well as all the family owned businesses who already struggle to stay afloat. I’m excited to work with the other council members to see what kinds of creative ways we can come up with to save money to keep things rolling! We might have to get creative … but anything is possible. I also look forward to seeing what will happen with the River Fire Cleanup/Makeover. I’d also like to point out the fact that other than our Esteemed Vice-Mayor Radcliffe this town is now ran by Women! Strong, empowered women are in the Mayor’s position, all the other council seats, as well as the Town Manager, Clerk and both office positions. I think we will manage to get a few things done! Cheers to a happy, healthy, prosperous New Year!”

Myra and Norm Warren, Norm’s Hometown IGA.

“Norm and I would like to see more people move to Kearny, more winter visitors. Myra added that they would like to see more families living in Kearny.”

Michael Carrillo, Stephanie Vega, Kristina and James Ruiz and Julie Vaglivielo, CNSI, ACE and Cactus Mini Mart.

“In 2017 we hope to see more residents shopping local. We also hope to see more people come into ACE to see our inventory that continues to grow. We do special orders. Computerized paint matching and mixing. Key cutting. Pipe cutting and threading. Our friendly associates are here to help you. Thank you for you patronage.”

Charlie Poarch, Charlie’s Barber Shop

Charlie would like to see the Kearny Lake restocked with fish. He said he misses it. He would also like to see a marquee (sign) at the entrances to Kearny pointing out the businesses and the other services the town offers.

Darrel & Stormee Wallace (with grandson Cade), Big D’s.

Stormee (and Big D’s) would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. She and Darrel would like to see the local economy come back to the way it once was. They would like to see more families living in the community to bring back more services and programs.

Beth Bowan and Dennis Warner, Buzzy’s

“We hope to continue our love and appreciation for our customers in the entire Copper Basin area,” said Dennis. He said he’d like to see the Copper Basin area lean on each other a little more and strive to become one united community. “Our towns’ livelihoods depend on it.”

Karina Serrano, waitress at Maria’s Restaurant in Hayden.

She would like the area to become a safer and cleaner environment so our community can grow.

Jeff and William Giorsetti, Giorsetti’s Superior Grocery in Winkelman.

They would like to have more families move in the Hayden-Winkelman area. Jeff said some of the older residents have passed away and that no new people have moved in.

Whatever your wishes are for the coming year, we want to wish you a safe and prosperous New Year.