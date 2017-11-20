Local area football players earn AIA All-Region Honors

The recent conclusion of the football season means a myriad of media outlets will be honoring players for their performances this year. The increasing success of the football teams in and around the Copper Corridor area has resulted in more recognition for local players.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) is the first to release postseason honors, naming All-Region teams in each of the six divisions.

The following is a list of players, by team, who received recognition for their efforts:

Superior

AIA 1A East Region Player of the Year – Steven Ybarra

AIA 1A East Region 1st Team – Jesus Castellanos, Daniel Mcconnell, Cedric Mendoza, Steven Ybarra, Adam Navarrette, and Kale Major.

AIA 1A East Region 2nd Team – Matthew Diaz-Gonzales, Daniel Mcconnell, Gabriel Castillo, Adam Navarrette, Kale Major, and Jesus Castellasnos.

AIA 1A East Region Honorable Mention – Jared Moreno and Gabriel Otero.

Ray

AIA 1A East Region Defensive Player of the Year – Dyllin Lopez

AIA 1A East Region 1st Team – Dakota Willis, Fabian Valenzuela, Dyllin Lopez, and Nathan Molar.

AIA 1A East Region 2nd Team – Tino Barragan, Gabriel Schwartz, Eric Manriquez, Chandler Coleman, Bryen Lopez, Dakota Willis, and Jando Felix.

AIA 1A East Region Honorable Mention – Julian Becerra, Christian Day and Jaden Pace.

Hayden

AIA 1A East Region 1st Team – Omar Lopez, Joel Rodriguez, Frankie Valencia, Jorge Rodriguez, Robert Bohrn, Gavin Torrez, and Gibby Carmelo.

AIA 1A East Region 2nd Team – Noah Monroy, Gavin Torrez, Robert Bohrn, Mario Mariscal, and Frankie Valencia.

AIA 1A East Region Honorable Mention – Josiel Rodriguez.

San Manuel

AIA 2A South Region 1st Team – Gabe Velasquez and Armando Estrada.

AIA 2A South Region 2nd Team – Benny Laguna, Michael Ochoa, Luis Chavez, Bridger Davis, Armando Estrada, and Christian Velasquez.