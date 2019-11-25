Local area football and volleyball players earn postseason honors

  The conclusion of the football and volleyball seasons means a myriad of media outlets will be honoring players for their performances this year. The increasing success of the teams in and around the Copper Corridor area has resulted in more recognition for local players.

  The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) released postseasons honors, naming All-Region teams in each of the six divisions. All-Conference recognition will be released a later date.

The following is a list of players, by team, who received recognition for their efforts:

FOOTBALL

Superior

AIA 1A East region Coach of the Year – Ryan Palmer.

AIA 1A East Region Player of the Year – Adam Navarrette.

AIA 1A East Region Defensive Player of the Year – Daniel McConnell.

AIA 1A East Region First Team – Sammy Lopez, Gabriel Castillo, Daniel McConnell, Adam Navarrette, Matthew Diaz-Gonzalez, Gabriel Otero.

AIA 1A East Region Second Team – Andrew Martinez, Marc Mendoza, Julian Navarro, Gabriel Castillo, Matthew Cruz, Joshua Marquez.

AIA 1A East Region Honorable Mention – David Otero.

Hayden

AIA 1A East Region First Team – Vince Gallego-Aguirre, Gilberto Carmelo, Jorge Rodriguez, Josiel Rodriguez.

AIA 1A East Region Second Team – Peter Kame.

AIA 1A East Region Honorable Mention – AJ Castillo, Mory Cruz, Moses Gonzalez.

Ray

AIA 1A East Region First Team – Alex Bravo, Julian Becerra, Johnny Chester.

AIA 1A East Region Second Team – Eric Manriquez, Johnavon Pace, Mark Rodriguez, Christian Day.

AIA 1A East Region Honorable Mention – Jando Felix, Jayden Lagunas.

San Manuel

AIA 2A Gila Region First Team – Johnathen Rodriguez, Jose Moreno, Santiago Salazar, Benny Laguna, Caleb Quintero. 

AIA 2A Gila Region Second Team – Jason Del Rio, Abel Aguirre, TJ Madrid, Elijah Davis, Jose Moreno, Mathias Medina.

VOLLEYBALL

Superior

AIA 1A East Region Honorable Mention – Marlee Estatico.

Hayden

AIA 1A East Region Second Team – Amariz Ochoa.

AIA 1A East Region Honorable Mention – Juliana Hong.

Ray

AIA 1A East Region Honorable Mention – Annalise Manuel, Emily Rutter.

San Manuel

AIA 2A South Region Honorable Mention – Selena Cruz, Aubrey Encinas. 

Andy Luberda (1122 Posts)

Andrew Luberda began writing for Copper Area News Publishers (CANP) in February 2013 after working 15 years in Healthcare Financial Management. Andy covers sports for 11 high schools. His stories are published in Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner and Superior Sun, in addition to the San Tan Valley Daily PRSS and CopperArea websites. Additionally, he has written human interest stories and business profiles. In May 2012, he earned an AAS in Sports Management at Central Arizona College before graduating with a BS in Communication from Arizona State University in 2014. He and his wife, Kelli, have three sons – AJ, Kyle, and Kade.


