Living Word Chapel takes service out of the church and into the community

October 31st, 2018

Pastor James Ruiz speaks at Living Word Chapel Copper Corridor

  This Sunday, Nov. 4, Living Word Chapel has cancelled its worship services. Instead, members will take to the streets of Kearny, Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle to Serve Our Cities.

  The sermon will be a practical, a way to do instead of just listen.

  From  8 a.m. to noon, folks from the Oracle and Copper Basin LWC will do yard work, paint, clean and help out around the community.

  And they’d love for others to join them.

  “We’d love for you to join us in bringing positive change to our communities,” the church said in a press release. “Come for all or part of the day. There are so many places to serve. Make it a family affair! Everyone will be blessed!”

  The church has set up several meeting places. In Kearny, meet at the Family Dollar. Mammoth folks should meet at the ball field. In San Manuel, go to the high school. Oracle folks will meet up at the Living Word Chapel. Be there at 8 a.m. sharp, the church says. Volunteers will receive instructions and directions to specific areas needing help.

  If you do volunteer, plan to wear work clothes, closed-toe shoes, hat, sunscreen and gloves. If you have any yard or hand tools (rake, shovel, weed eater, loppers, etc.), it would be extremely helpful to bring those as well. Water will be supplied by the church.

  This is a great way to show your faith in a way that is meaningful to the whole community. #ServeOurCitiesSunday

  For more information, please contact the church at 520-896-2771.

