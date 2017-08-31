Lions Club provides vision screening for Copper Corridor kids

Members of the Lions Club International were busy this week providing vision screening for students at the elementary schools in Winkelman, Kearny and Oracle as well as Ray and Hayden High Schools. It is part of their effort to screen all the students along the Copper Corridor. The Lions Club members were from the Catalina-Oro Valley and South Tucson Lions clubs.

Vision Screening Team Leader, Richard Stevenson, said “The Lions are the largest service organization in the world. Our primary mission is vision. As a result, we screen school children for vision which assists the schools. About 20% of the children in southern Arizona should see an optometrist and we identify those children so that the school health personnel can work with the parents to get exams and glasses.”

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Lions traveled to Kearny and Winkelman where they screened 702 students. On Friday, they were at Mt. Vista School servicing 330 students. The Mammoth and San Manuel schools will be visited by the Lions Vision Screening Team soon.

“All the schools in the Copper Corridor will be serviced,” said Peterson.