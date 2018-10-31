Letter to the Editor: CAC Governing Board Elections

By | Posted October 31st, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  Greetings residents of the Copper Corridor.

  Come Nov. 6, you will make some important choices and I’d like to illustrate the differences between two candidates running for the Central Arizona College governing board. 

  I am writing as a resident of Pinal County, a former student of Central Arizona College and a supporter of education in our rural community.  I first started my education at the Aravaipa campus and then transferred to Signal Peak where I completed my bachelors of nursing through the NAU program, while never having to leave the county. I had access to all the resources I needed for my degree, face to face instruction, tutors, academic advisors,  and financial aid support. In addition, there are numerous leadership opportunities in clubs and organizations that created for me, a fulfilling collegiate experience for the three years I was a full-time student at Aravaipa.

  I want to urge you to vote for Ms. Gladys Christensen on Tuesday because I believe she cares about our access to higher education in Pinal County and thinks about students when making her decisions. As a longtime resident of the Copper Corridor, I know that many people in our community rely on the educational courses at CAC Aravaipa to get certificates for better jobs and transfer to a university. Without these programs, local students would have to travel great distances for quality in person instruction.

  I have seen first hand that some people in Pinal County do not seem to think that having a campus in our area is important. Ken Robinson, who is running against Gladys, and a group he belongs to have been longtime critics of CAC.  They have been critical of a multitude of things most importantly the existence of the Aravaipa campus.  This group has been quoted as saying things like,  “I have sent my kids to college and I do not think my tax dollars should be used for education anymore.”

  Students who have access to education tend to stay in their communities, then in turn pay taxes in this area instead of moving away to develop roots in new communities far from Pinal County. I am happy to give back to an institution that has given me and my community so much. 

  I think residents need to ask the important question – why would someone want to serve on a board of a college that they dislike?  The answer is they could vote for closing a campus (Aravaipa campus) or against anything that would mean their taxes would be utilized for education.  

  Gladys Christensen was a target of these critics; she weathered the storm and has stood by what she believed in. She believes in CAC and I am proud to give her my vote and I hope you do too. 

  A lot is at stake, please vote for Gladys Christensen on Nov. 6 and help ensure that all of us in Pinal County have access to a quality education.  

/s/ Edward Aguirre

Staff (4957 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Police Report – October 31, 2018

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      According to state law, police may arrest suspected offenders by two methods. The suspect may be physically taken into […]

    Superior advances to Semis after ‘tough’ win

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      The No.2-seed Superior football team defeated No. 7 Bagdad in the quarterfinals of the 1A state playoffs last Friday […]

    Superior JR/SR High Honor Roll list released

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      Superior JR/SR High School has released its 1st Quarter Honor Roll.      Students on the Principal’s Honor Roll […]

    Letter to the Editor: Labeling Superior Schools

    October 31st, 2018
    by

    Dear Superior Community,   On Oct. 5, the State School A-F Labels were made public. There are basically two models […]

  • Additional Stories

    Miners have outstanding swims at Regional Meet

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      Twenty-eight high school swim teams competed at the Southern Arizona Regional Qualifier Swim Meet in Oro Valley on Oct. […]

    Mammoth Police Report – October 31, 2018

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

    Everyone is invited to the Fall Block Party in Mammoth!

    October 31st, 2018
    by

       The Town of Mammoth Fiesta Committee has some exciting news we wanted to share about the upcoming block party. […]

    What could’ve been: San Manuel routs San Carlos in finale

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      After going winless in its first four games of the season, the San Manuel football team won four of […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger