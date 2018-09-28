Legends of Superior Trails to celebrate 50th anniversary of National Scenic Trails

By | Posted 19 hours ago |

Super-cool signs by Rob Bauer announce the miles on the Arizona Trail near Superior.

  The Legends of Superior Trails Inc. invites everyone to come out and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Scenic Trails on Saturday, Oct. 6.

  The event will be held at the Magma Club, 34 Kumpke Court in Superior, Arizona, beginning at 11 a.m. with food trucks, information booths and a beer garden.  Live music will be provided by Neto and the band Imagine beginning at noon. 

  The day will start with hiker, horseback riders and mountain bikers enjoying the Arizona National Scenic Trail.  The Legends of Superior Trails Inc. will be gathering hikers to join them on a two-mile hike on the Arizona Trail that morning to celebrate the National Scenic Trails. 

  To join the LOST on the hike or participate in the post hike celebration, please contact Mila at 520-827-0676 or you may email lostinsuperioraz@gmail.com.

