Legends of Superior Trail to host celebration

By | Posted October 16th, 2017 |

Hiking near Arnett Canyon.

  The Legends of Superior Trails (LOST) Inc will be hosting a informational meeting and celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the Superior Chamber of Commerce, located at 165 Main St. 

  The gathering will be a celebration regarding the the Arnett Trail designation by the Tonto National Forest Service.  In addition to the celebration the LOST will give an update on future trail projects, construction of the new Arnett segment  and they would like to hear from the public on trail needs in and around Superior.

  The LOST Inc. was founded as an incorporated non-profit 501c3 organization in 2014. The group has been working with the Town of Superior, Tonto National Forest, Resolution Copper and other property owners to develop a sustainable trail system for almost a decade. 

  “We are pleased withe the approval by the Tonto National Forest to allow us to build a designated trail through Arnett Canyon.  We hope that many will come and celebrate with us and learn more about what the LOST does,” said LOST Treasurer, Nancy Vogler.

  The LOST is also recruiting new members to come and learn about their organization and consider membership.  For more information on the event, membership or to RSVP please call Nancy Vogler at 520-827-9461.

Mila Besich-Lira (372 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


