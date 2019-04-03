Legends of Superior Trails: Final Hashbrowns, History & Hiking April 12

The Legends of Superior Trails Inc will be hosting its final Hashbrowns, History and Hiking event on April 12, 2019.

The topic for this session is “The History of Apache Trail and the US 60 Miami-Superior Highway.” The session will be led by Rick Powers who has written Images of America – Apache Trail and is retired from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The cost is $20, and includes a hearty breakfast, the presentation and a guided hike on the Queen Creek Canyon segment of the LOST. The event begins at the Superior Chamber of Commerce at 165 Main St. and doors open at 7:30 a.m.

Reservations are required. You may RSVP online at https://conta.cc/2YLbquY or you may call Mila at 520-827-0676.