Learn Your Lizards at the Arboretum Saturday, May 13 

Summer nature walks at Boyce Thompson Arboretum bring a weekly opportunity to learn about plants, birds and critters from a variety of guides – each with a unique perspective and wealth of knowledge.

Saturday May 13 is the season debut of BTA’s popular once-a-month ‘Lizard Walk’ series, guided by Steven Prager and Cathy Wise. Summer hours are daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (no entry after 2:00); and weekend nature walks are included with $12.50 daily admission, $5 for ages 5-12.

Field biologists, teachers and naturalists with Audubon Arizona, Cathy and Steven have a Spring schedule jam-packed with surveys for Yellow-billed Cuckoos and other avian field work, but we caught up with Steven this week for a sneak preview:

Q: What’s your background with ‘herps’ – and do you get to work with herps for AZ Audubon?

A: Although not professionally trained, I’ve been flipping rocks in search of herps since I was a young kid. Since then, I’ve gained experience with herps through my colleagues at AZ Game & Fish (where I worked with native fish) and have had the chance to share my knowledge with future naturalists of all ages through Audubon programs, projects, and field research.

Q: What herps do you expect to find June 13 here at BTA?

A: Lizards I expect are Side blotched lizards, Clark’s and desert spiny lizards, greater-earless lizards, and tiger whiptails. Others like gila monsters, eastern collared lizards, and great-plains skinks are possibilities, but not likely. On the snake side, I’d love to find a black-tailed rattlesnake, a diamondback rattlesnake, a California kingsnake, or a sonoran coachwhip…. Read the full interview here.