A Lavender Christmas at the Farm in Oracle, AZ

On Sunday Dec. 9, 2018, a lavender Christmas was held at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle. The farm is owned by Carolyn and John Blair.

Kids and their families enjoyed the wonderful weather, feeding the goats, chickens and donkeys. There was music, a nativity scene in the barn, a campfire and hot chocolate was served along with cookies, candy canes and lavender fudge.

Patrons had the opportunity to purchase stocking stuffers, art cards and lavender products including lavender gift boxes, sachets, essential oil, lotions and lavender ornaments. The event brought in 300 cans of food which will be donated to a local food bank.

Everyone enjoyed the nostalgic Christmas atmosphere and spirit.