Lane restrictions scheduled on State Route 77 near Mammoth

Posted 20 hours ago

Arizona Department of Transportation

  The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to allow extra travel time and plan for the following restrictions on SR 77 near Mammoth as a four-month pavement-improvement project continues:

• North- and southbound SR 77 will be reduced to one lane from milepost 113 to milepost 119 for bridge deck repair from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Tuesday, Nov. 21, and from 7 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22.  Lane closures and the width restriction will be lifted at noon Wednesday to accommodate holiday travel.

• North- and southbound SR 77 will be reduced to one lane around the clock from milepost 113 to milepost 119 for bridge deck repair Monday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Dec. 1. Drivers should allow plenty of extra travel time while this restriction is in place.

  The $4.3 million, 120-day project is located in Pinal County, north of Mammoth, between mileposts 113 and 120. The work includes milling the existing asphalt and replacing it with new asphalt and a double chip seal coat application.

  Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

  Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving. 

