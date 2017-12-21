Lane closure continues on State Route 77 near Mammoth

Posted December 21st, 2017

Arizona Department of Transportation

  The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following restriction on SR 77 near Mammoth as a four-month pavement-improvement project continues:

• Southbound SR 77 will be closed between Hollywood Drive and Camino Rio for road improvements from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, Dec. 29. There will be no closures on Monday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.

• Drivers should allow plenty of extra travel time and plan for delays. A pilot car and flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone.

• Watch for intermittent shoulder closures on north- and southbound SR 77 from milepost 113 to milepost 120 through April 2018.

  The $4.3 million, 120-day project is located in Pinal County, north of Mammoth, between mileposts 113 and 120. The work includes milling the existing asphalt and replacing it with new asphalt and a double chip seal coat application.

  Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

  For more information please visit the project website.

  Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

