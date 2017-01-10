Lady Panthers return to court with heavy hearts

The Superior girls’ basketball team played its first game earlier this week since the tragic passing of freshman teammate Julissa Garcia.

Head coach Manuel Ortega, in reference to Garcia, posted the following on his Twitter account:

#OurGuardianAngel, #Prayer, #6thMan, and #PlayForHerPlayLikeHer.

The Lady Panthers played Hayden on Jan. 10 and have remaining games this week versus Arizona Charter Academy on Jan. 12 and at Duncan on Jan. 13. All games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.