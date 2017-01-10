Lady Panthers return to court with heavy hearts

Superior girls’ basketball Head Coach Manuel Ortega took to Twitter before his team played it’s first game without Julissa Rose Garcia.

  The Superior girls’ basketball team played its first game earlier this week since the tragic passing of freshman teammate Julissa Garcia.

  Head coach Manuel Ortega, in reference to Garcia, posted the following on his Twitter account:

#OurGuardianAngel, #Prayer, #6thMan, and #PlayForHerPlayLikeHer.

  The Lady Panthers played Hayden on Jan. 10 and have remaining games this week versus Arizona Charter Academy on Jan. 12 and at Duncan on Jan. 13. All games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Andy Luberda (824 Posts)

Andy Luberda began writing for Copper Area News Publishers (CANP) in February 2013 after working15 years in Healthcare Financial Management. Andy covers sports for eight high schools. His stories are published in the Southeast Valley Ledger, Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner and Superior Sun. Additionally, he has written human interest stories and business profiles. In May 2012, he earned an AAS in Sports Management at Central Arizona College. Andy is currently earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from ASU’s Hugh Downs School of Communication. Andy is scheduled to complete his degree December 2014. He was born and raised in Des Plaines, Ill. In 1992, he relocated to Arizona. After a short return to Des Plaines in 1997, he returned to the Phoenix area two years later. He and his wife, Kelli, have three sons – AJ, Kyle, and Kade.


