Knights of Columbus present donation to ARC-NEPC

Knights of Columbus from Mammoth, San Manuel, Oracle’s Council 5542, were happy to be able to donate $500.00 to benefit people with intellectual disabilities to the ARC-NEPC training center in Kearny, recently.

“We are thankful for the tremendous local support of our October 27 Mexican Food dinner to support the Knights’ ‘People With Intellectual Disabilities’ program,” said Grand Knight Al Trejo.

Knights in urban areas collect for People With Intellectual Disabilities by handing out Tootsie-Rolls and accepting donations for People with Intellectual Disabilities, (PID). Besides supporting local programs for people with intellectual disabilities, the Knights of Columbus is the largest single contributor to Special Olympics, according to Trejo.

The ARC/NEPC training center has more than 30 clients from the Copper Corridor’s towns of Superior, Kearny, Hayden, Winkelman, Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle according to Director Francis Chavez.

“ARC’s eight staff members provide job training, independent living skills, leisure and recreational activities to our clients,” Chavez said.