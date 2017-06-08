Klondyke soldier’s remains returned to family after 67 years missing in action

By | Posted June 8th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Manuel Quintana’s remains have finally come home to his family after being unidentified since the Korean War.

  The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on May 12, 2017 that the remains of Army Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana, 19, from Klondyke, Arizona have been identified and will be returned to family members for burial. Manuel enlisted in September 1949 and was reported as Missing in Action on July 27, 1950 near Hadong, Korea after his unit was overwhelmed by North Korean forces.   

  Manuel’s remains were escorted to Boulder City, Nevada where he was buried at the Southern Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery with full military honors on May 19, 2017. Manuel’s sister, Mary Moreno and several nieces, great nieces and nephews were in attendance. Staff Sergeant Nicholas Mapes, grandson of Mary Moreno, presented her with the flag from Manuel’s coffin.

   Manuel Munoz Quintana was born in Klondyke, now a ghost town, on Dec. 22, 1930. He was the youngest of five children born to Gertrude Munoz and Emanuel Quintana. Manuel’s father died when he was one year old. His mother later married Nick Baker and three more children were born. The family lived on a farm in Klondyke and later moved to Safford where Manuel graduated high school shortly before joining the Army. 

  It was a long journey for Manuel’s return to his family, spanning 67 years and thousands of miles. The journey began when the remains of an American soldier were found in a shallow grave along the Chinuju-Hadong Highway in December 1950. The remains were then buried at the Masan United Nations Military Cemetery as Unknown X-183. They were later exhumed and transported to the U.S. Army’s Central Identification Unit in Kokura, Japan for identification. In 1955 the remains were determined to be “unidentifiable” and moved to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific also known as Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

  In May 2016, the body was exhumed and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. Thanks to modern DNA analysis, Manuel was positively identified and arrangements began for his return home. 

  According to the DPAA, there are 82,547 Americans remaining as missing from World War II, the KOREAN War, Vietnam, Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts.

John Hernandez (527 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Virginia Cannon returns to Tri-Community

    June 8th, 2017
    by

      Virginia Cannon is a former resident of San Manuel living there from 1971 – 1976. She has returned to […]

    Sea Lions open season with a win; Julie Ramirez named ‘Beast of the Week’

    June 8th, 2017
    by

      The Sea Lions Swim Team traveled to Parkside (Florence Anthem) for the first swim meet of the 2017 Summer […]

    Newman serving on Venture Scouts board

    June 8th, 2017
    by

      Alec Newman from San Manuel’s Boy Scout Crew 822 has been elected by the Venture Scouts of Catalina Council […]

    First Things First names Gracie Laguna of San Manuel 2017 Pinal Champion for Young Children

    June 8th, 2017
    by

    SAN MANUEL (May 23, 2017) – First Things First recognizes Gracie Laguna as a 2017 First Things First Pinal Champion […]

  • Additional Stories

    Along the Gila: Keeping the Copper Corridor Beautiful

    June 8th, 2017
    by

    I bet you noticed the bright colors in Superior, not on the front of the downtown buildings, but on the […]

    Barbara Hope Wingard

    June 8th, 2017
    by

      Barbara Wingard, 79, passed away on May 30, 2017, surrounded by her family. She will be forever loved and […]

    Pinal County Sheriff’s Report – June 7, 2017

    June 8th, 2017
    by

      The Pinal County Sheriff’s Report is taken from the daily logs, based on the information provided by deputies. All […]

    Oracle Schools to feed children free of charge throughout June

    June 8th, 2017
    by

    Oracle- The Oracle School District announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children.   Meals will be […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger