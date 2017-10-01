Kids’ Closet busy dressing kids for school

Fall is in the air. It’s a little bit nippy in the mornings and folks are reaching for their sweaters and sweatshirts.

Kids, too, are getting ready for fall. Thanks to the awesome volunteers from the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, some lucky kids in the Copper Corridor have a brand new sweater or hoodie to wear.

The Kids’ Closet was busy this week providing clothing for kids from First Avenue Elementary School in San Manuel and Rice Elementary School from the San Carlos Unified School District. The many volunteers from Kids’ Closet helped the children select and try on clothing, everything from shoes and socks to jeans and sweatshirts, which the kids are happy to receive. They provided close to 100 wardrobes for the kids.

Kids’ Closet is one of the programs provided by SaddleBrooke Community Outreach. They provide new wardrobes for kids Head Start through 8th Grade in 10 school districts in the Copper Corridor. They have started their winter wardrobe campaign which runs September to the middle of December.

Thank you, Kids’ Closet, for helping all of our communities!