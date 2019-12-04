Khloe Gilliam mails the first letter to Santa in Kearny

December 3rd, 2019

Khloe Gilliam

  Khloe Gilliam was first this year to mail her holiday wishes to Santa Claus. 

  The three-year-old writes: “Dear Santa, I would like a barbie house with a slide. I also would like a doggy barbie house and two puppies. <3 Khloe”.

  Khloe is the daughter of Kelly and Kristina Gilliam of Kearny.

  Copper Basin children can mail their wishes to Santa in the two special mailboxes in the area: at the Hayden Library and in front of the Copper Basin News office in Kearny.

  This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa.

  Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 13. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

  Letters will be published on Dec. 18.

