Kelly Haddad to be honored Friday; admin building in Kearny to be renamed

By | Posted April 13th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

The Pinal County Administration Building in Kearny recently got a facelift and a new name.

  The late Kelly Haddad, a long time Justice of the Peace and political figure in Pinal County, is being honored with the renaming of the Pinal County Kearny Administration building. The building will now be the Kelly Haddad Administration Building. Supervisor Pete Rios with Pinal County Facilities Department announced the renaming of the building to honor Mr. Kelly Haddad for his years of service to the community.

  Mr. Haddad spent most of his life not only serving his community but honorably serving his country, county and state. Kelly Haddad was born in Superior, Arizona in 1927. He was a Navy veteran of World War II and an Army veteran of the Korean War. He became a merchant and entrepreneur, moving to the small mining community of Sonora, the Mexican section of Ray. He owned a clothing store there and quickly became involved in giving back to the community. He joined the Amador-Larini Unit 69 of the American Legion which was known as the Spanish-American chapter. Ray had its own American Legion Post. He became the President of the Ray-Sonora Little League in 1957.     

  Haddad would then enter politics, being elected Justice of the Peace in 1958. He served eight terms in the Ray-Sonora and Kearny districts before retiring. His political career spanned three decades. In the 1950s and early 60s, he was instrumental in seeing that justice was ensured for the Mexican-American community during the Civil Rights movement. Like a number of veterans that returned from the war, he saw the discrimination and inequality in the mining towns in the area and knew that they deserved better. He helped bring about good changes in the community. He was politically active serving on county commissions and civic boards. Local politicians sought his endorsement and advice.

  Lionel Ruiz, retired Pinal County Supervisor for District 1 said of Haddad, “He fit into every community that he lived in and made it a better community. He helped a lot of people. He knew how to treat people.”

  As a judge, he would counsel many of those that had gotten into trouble and help make them better.

  Whenever Lionel was in Kearny, he made it a point to visit Kelly and his wife Navval at their store.

  “They were always welcoming. He had a good family and wife. He gave me a lot of advice. He was a mentor to me,” Lionel said. 

  Haddad was involved in community activities and organizations for 46 years including: Pinal County Fair Commission, Pinal County Development Commission, Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce, Rotary International, B.P.O.E. (Elks), Lions Club, American Legion, VFW, Moose and Masons.

  On April 13, 2018 at 10 a.m., there will be a building dedication to honor Kelly Haddad in Kearny at the county administration building. The public is invited and light refreshments will be served.

John Hernandez (646 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Annual Fiesta de la Primavera to be held this weekend in San Manuel

    April 13th, 2018
    by

       St. Bartholomew’s annual Fiesta de la Primavera promises something for everyone this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. at Park […]

    Kearny Glass & Mirror business to be featured on Gas Monkey Garage Rehab

    April 13th, 2018
    by

       Jennifer and Owen O’Brien are the latest owners of Kearny Glass & Mirror. The company has been in business […]

    Annual horseshoe tourney set for Saturday in San Manuel – all throwers welcome

    April 13th, 2018
    by

       The annual Fiesta de la Primavera horseshoe tournament is April 14 at the St. Bartholomew Horseshoe Arena, Park Ave. and Main […]

    Arizona Trail hikers, runners and riders attempt 800 miles in a single day

    April 13th, 2018
    by

    TUCSON, Arizona—On Saturday Oct. 6, 2018 more than one thousand people will participate in AZT IN A DAY throughout the […]

  • Additional Stories

    Oracle Horse Owners Evacuation Preparation Group to meet April 12

    April 12th, 2018
    by

      Do you live in Oracle? Do you own horses?   If you answered yes to both questions, ask yourself […]

    Top-ranked Ray defeats No. 2 Superior, 12 – 3

    April 13th, 2018
    by

      In the first matchup between the two teams that played for last year’s 1A State Championship, No. 1-ranked Ray […]

    Superior comeback falls short against Ray

    April 13th, 2018
    by

      The No. 2-ranked Ray baseball team wants to end its season the same way defending champion Superior ended last […]

    Ray Junior High School Honor Roll announced

    April 13th, 2018
    by

      The students who earned their place on the Ray Junior High School Honor Roll for the third quarter of […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger