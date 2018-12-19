Kearny house lighting winners listed – who’s got spirit?

By | Posted December 19th, 2018 |

  Volunteers from the Kearny Public Library completed the judging of residential Christmas lighting late last week and identified 10 houses in Kearny that showed the wonder and wonderful spirit of Christmas.

 The following 10 houses were selected by their panel of judges: 201 Fairhaven, 333 Greenwich, 342 Greenwich, 345 Fairhaven, 328 Essex, 418 Danbury, 105 Allen, 341 Danbury, 325 Fairhaven and 441 Ivenhoe.

  Please take the opportunity to see the houses for yourself.

  The Library wishes to thank the following participating merchants: Whistle Stop Cafe, Charlie’s Barbershop, Kearny Health Mart, Old Time Pizza, Kearny Glass and Mirror, Buzzy’s, Norm’s IGA, La Cantina, There’s Always Hope and the GKI.

201 Fairhaven

333 Greenwich

342 Greenwich

345 Fairhaven

328 Essex

418 Danbury

105 Allen

341 Danbury

325 Fairhaven

441 Ivanhoe

Staff (5016 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


