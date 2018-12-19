Kearny Elks Hoop Shoot uncovers some local hot shots

December 19th, 2018

8-9 Girls 1st place:  Savannah Magallanes from Superior; and 2nd place:  Nevaen Ramirez from Hayden

  Practice, concentration, goals and success. 

  These traits were obvious in all the young basketball enthusiasts who competed at the Hayden High School Gym on Saturday, Dec. 15, in the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw competition sponsored by the Kearny Elks Lodge. 

  Three age groups of both boys and girls from the school districts of Hayden, Ray and Superior competed for top honors. 

  Winning first place girls are Savannah Magallanes (age 8-9), Ariana Arbizo (age 10-11) and Felicity Boltarez (age 12-13).  First place boys are Ryan Garner (age 8-9), Tyler Garner (age 10-11) and Ysidro Medina (age 12-13).

  First place winners representing the Kearny Lodge will move on to compete at the Arizona Elks East District Free Throw competition on Jan. 12, 2019 at the Chandler Boys and Girls Clubs.  Winners of the District level move on to the Arizona Elks State competition with those winners advancing to Regional and National competitions. Regional finalists compete for a national title at the National Finals in Chicago.

  Second Place Winners for girls are Nevaen Ramirez (age 8-9), Alyna Cruz (age 10-11) and Alexis Gallegos (age 12-13). Second place boys are Richard Nunez (age 8-9), Rylan Duarte (age 10-11) and Morales Cruz (age 12-13).

8-9 Boys 1st place:  Ryan Garner from Hayden; and 2nd place:  Richard Nunez from Kearny

  For over 45 years, the Hoop Shoot allows every boy and girl between 8 and 13 in an Elks Lodge community the opportunity to participate in a fun, age-appropriate program that sets them up for future success. Participation in the Hoop Shoot encourages kids to set goals and work hard.  For more information on the Elks Hoop Shoot go to www.elks.org/hoopshoot.

10-11 Boys 1st place:  Tyler Garner from Hayden; and 2nd place:  Rylan Duarte from Superior

10-11 Girls 1st place, Ariana Arbizo from Hayden (not pictured); and 2nd place: Alyna Cruz from Superior

12-13 Boys 1st place:  Ysidro Medina from Hayden; and 2nd place:  Morales Cruz from Hayden

12-13 Girls 1st place:  Felicity Boltarez from Hayden; and 2nd place:  Alexis Gallegos from Kearny

